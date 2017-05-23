Pages Navigation Menu

‘What’s Your Hand Doing There?’ – Fans React To Bassey & Debie-Rise’s Latest Cover Photo

Posted on May 23, 2017

Fans React To Bassey & Debie-Rise’s Photo: “This WasHow Banky & Adesua Started” The lovely shot which is the cover photo for their new single, ‘Joy & Pain’ have got the media talking. Debbie-Rise shared the photo on her social media page and her fans can’t just get over the chemistry between the two lovebirds. …

