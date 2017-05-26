Wheelbarrow Controversy : My Detractors Jealous Of My Achievements – Gov Ortom

By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah,

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom has debunked reports that he distributed wheelbarrows to youths, describing the reports as handiwork of his detractors who are jealous of his achievements.

He maintained that there is no iota of truth in the report as it was meant to blackmail, scandalise and checkmate his rising profile in the state.

The governor made the clarification to State House Correspondents at the Presidential Villa yesterday.

He said, “That is outright falsehood, there is no iota of truth, it is meant to scandalise, blackmail and to reduce my rising profile in Benue because of the achievement we have recorded during these two years.When you hear the likes of David Mark who are supposed to be an elder statesman go to make false propaganda against people who are supposed to be his subject.

“I used to regard him as an elder but it’s unfortunate he is telling lies. Those wheelbarrows were brought to us by NEMA, to be distributed to displaced people who need them. They actually need those wheelbarrows and they were given to the state emergency relief body for onward distribution to the victims.

“And for whatever reasons the agency wrote my name that I was distributing it.But as soon as that was drawn to my attention, I refuted it and I said these is not my property .In empowerment I have several programmes for the youth and these one is not meant for the youths. It was distributed to displaced people.”

