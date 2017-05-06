When Azuh Arinze Unveiled the CEO’S Bible

The CEO’s Bible, the over 800-page two-volume compendium written by Azuh Arinze, Publisher/Editor-in-Chief of YES INTERNATIONAL! Magazine, was presented to the public on, March 24, at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, in Lagos amidst pomp and circumstance. Chaired by former APCON Chairman and GMD of SO&U Advertising, Mr. Udeme Ufot, the book reviewer was Dr. Tunji Olugbodi of Verdant Zeal while the special guest of honour was the Minister of Transportation, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi, represented by NIMASA DG, Dr. Dakuku Peterside.

Other notable faces at the star-studded book presentation were Apostle Anselm Madubuko of Revival Assembly; Bishop Isaac Idahosa of Illumination Assembly; Dr. Larry Izamoje of Brila FM; Prince Bisi Olatilo of Biscon Communications; Mr. Steve Babaeko of X3M Ideas; Mr. Emeka Oparah of Airtel; Mr. Yomi Badejo-Okusanya of CMC Connect; Mr. Tokunbo Modupe of TPT International; Mr. Mudi Enajemo of Mudi Africa; Mr. Uche Nnaji of Ouch; Mr. Adewale Adegbaiye of Kijipa; Mr. Kachi Onubogu of Promasidor; Mr. Kunle Onime of MPC International; Mr. Charles Aigbe of Fidelity Bank; Sir Gbenga Badejo of GBC Consulting; property merchant, Eunice Efole and other renowned businesswomen like Dr. (Mrs.) Quincy Ayodele of Quincy Herbals, Alhaja Tai Elemesho-Okesanjo of Montai and Deaconess Bolanle Oginni of Blessed Water.

From the media came Mrs. Funke Egbemode, President, Nigerian Guild of Editors and MD, New Telegraph; Mr. Steve Nwosu, DMD of The Sun Newspapers; Mr. Kunle Bakare, CEO of Encomium Weekly; Mr. Mayor Akinpelu, Publisher, Global Excellence; Mr. Mike Awoyinfa, former MD of The Sun Newspapers; Mr. Loye Amzat, Publisher, News of the People; Mr. Mike Effiong, Editor, Ovation, among many others. Chief Tony Onyima and Mr. Aniekan Umanah, both former Commissioners for Information in Anambra and Akwa Ibom States respectively, equally attended.

Showbiz stars were, of course, not left out. Among those that were around to celebrate with the author were the Elegant Stallion and songster, Lady Onyeka Onwenu; Bonsue fuji maestro, Adewale Ayuba; king of comedy, Ali Baba; alongside five of his colleagues, Okey Bakassi, Tee A, Koffi, Teju Baby Face and Gbenga Adeyinka, who also anchored the event. Then, dashing star actor cum producer, Saint Obi as well as fellow actor and model, Arinze Okonkwo, Mama Taiwo Ajai-Lycett and Ngozi Zack-Orji. Top film makers and Ejiro brothers, Zeb and Chico, were equally there. Likewise the organizer of the popular Abuja Film Festival, Fidelis Duker and Teco Benson.

Kicking off right on time, the book presentation, which was spiced up with so much fun and fanfare, equally attracted legal giant and National Legal Adviser, All Progressives Congress, Dr. Muiz Banire, SAN; human rights lawyers, Monday Ubani, Richard Akinnola and Adindu Ugwuzor as well as Hon. Funmi Tejuosho, former Deputy Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly and Hon. Tunde Braimoh, current Chairman, House Committee on Media, Lagos State House of Assembly.

The CEO’s Bible is a compendium of sorts; an inspiring expose with 90 incisive and exclusive interviews with major players across professions.

It took the author five years to put together the materials. The book has continued to garner wide acclaim. According to Mr. Biodun Shobanjo of Troyka Holdings who wrote the Foreward, “It is a book whose time has come”.

And for Dr. Dakuku Peterside of NIMASA, “The CEO’s Bible is one of the most treasured reference books in our recent history.” Mr. Simon Kolawole, Publisher, The Cable, described it as “a business school on its own,” while former MD of The Sun Newspapers, Mr. Mike Awoyinfa summed it up as “A great compendium, a reference book for any one that wants to acquire wisdom.”

Mr. Emeka Oparah of Airtel was, however, very dramatic in his description. Hear him: “Forget that MBA programme…grab The CEO’s Bible”. Now on sale throughout the country, a set, comprising Volumes 1 & 2, goes for N5000 and could be delivered at no extra cost anywhere in Lagos.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

