When is Sallah 2017? – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
When is Sallah 2017?
NAIJ.COM
Guess which holiday will we be having next month? The festival of Eid-el-fitri Sallah will take place next month. Sallah holiday is tremendously popular among Nigerians. What is it? And when is Sallah 2017? When is Sallah 2017? Sallah Date. Sallah Date.
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!