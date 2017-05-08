When Is The Next Batch Of Chibok Girls Coming? The Truth Will Be Told Some Day – Fayose

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose, has described the report of the discovery and release of 82 additional Chibok girls from Boko Haram captivity as diversionary tactics aimed at diverting attention away from the health status of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The governor said; What is not missing cannot be found. Despite the strenuous efforts at cover-up, discerning Nigerians understand that the stories do not add up.”

In a press statement released in Ado-Ekiti, on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Idowu Adelusi, the governor said it had become the pastime of the Buhari Presidency that each time it was under fire for under-performing or had serious issues it could not sufficiently explain to the people, “it resorts to flying dubious kites and selling cheap dummies to distract the people and obfuscate the issue at hand”.

“Right now, a matter of urgent national importance arresting the attention of all and sundry is that of the President’s health. While I continue to pray, in conjunction with other Nigerians, for the President’s quick recovery, I condemn without equivocation this shameless playing on the intelligence and psyche of Nigerians taking undue advantage of the vexed issue of the so-called Chibok girls.

“It has become the style of this government to distract attention but the truth will be told some day.

“The questions are; Which Chibok girls are they talking about? Chibok girls who purportedly were writing Physics WAEC examinations but cannot speak simple English? Chibok girls who were shielded from the media? Till today the media have not been allowed access to the so-called Chibok girls.

“When is the next batch of Chibok girls coming? When is the next make-believe?

“When there is the need for another cover-up, distraction and diversion of the people’s attention and focus, they will fly their usual kite and sell the self-same jaded dummy”, he added.

Saying that this penchant of the Buhari presidency has now become “a comical and circus show; and a theatre of the absurd”, Fayose enjoined Nigerians to, however, keep hope alive and not be despondent.

“Keep hope alive because there will be a new dawn in our country sooner than later. The hunger and suffering in the land are at an unprecedented level right now while the cluelessness and incompetence of this government beggars believe.

“In addition, the intolerance of this government and the way they are trampling people’s rights, and abridging their freedoms and liberties bring echoes of the dictatorship and autocracy of Gen. Buhari’s first coming in 1985.

“It is very unfortunate that we brought ourselves to this sorry passé. I sounded warnings which, unfortunately, were not heeded but, then, there will be a new dawn for Nigeria very soon”, he added.

