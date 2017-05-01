When the people are hungry, no meaningful peace can be achieved – Lalong

By Marie-Therese Nanlong.

Jos – Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has said the current peace being enjoyed in the State is a result of prayers and unity of purpose stressing that payment of workers’ wages is a paramount step in peace building because when the people are hungry, no meaningful peace can be achieved.

Lalong challenged his governor-colleagues to engage the youths in their respective states by providing meaningful empowerment programmes in order to keep them off criminality or else, the society will continue to suffer youth restiveness.

He spoke yesterday during the Thanksgiving Service and 71st birthday Anniversary of Ambassador Bagudu Hirse held at the Church Of Christ In Nation, COCIN, Compound Church, Jos.

Narrating his ordeal in the hands of his abductors, Ambassador Hirse said they thought he was a senator so they asked for a N50m ransom saying “because you are the people eating our money” until later when the news broke describing him as a former ambassador and minister.

He feared for the future of the youths because those who abducted him where graduates of several years without employment who confessed they were in the business to make ends meet.

He added that the leader of the abductors said, “We want you to tell the world we are in this business because the government can’t offer us jobs. Some of us graduated five years back, but cant find anything doing.”

In his remarks, the COCIN President, Dachollom Datiri tasked government at all levels to tackle the challenges of the times, and prayed that the current economic downturn would soon be over so that the youths can be able to explore their God-given talents to lift the country to a greater height.

