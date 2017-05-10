“When things calm down, they will be thanking me” – Donald Trump responds to People criticizing his decision to sack FBI Director

Earlier today, we reported that US President, Donald Trump had sacked the FBI Director, James Comey. This decision by President Trump has caused the dollar to slip on foreign exchange markets overnight and the US opposition party, The Democrats is having a field day criticizing Trump and his decisions. Firing back at the Democrats via his […]

The post “When things calm down, they will be thanking me” – Donald Trump responds to People criticizing his decision to sack FBI Director appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

