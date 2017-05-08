Pages Navigation Menu

Where Is Banky W? See What An Instagram User Is Doing With Your Wife, Adesuwa Etomi (Photo)

Posted on May 8, 2017

See What An Instagram User Did To BankW And Adesuwa Etomi Photo

An instagram user with the aid of photoshop edited bankyw out of his proposal photo to Adesuwa Etomi, and replaced the singer with himself. But the photo is still cute though, and looks real.

My shout out to “bankyw” and his woman “Adesuwa Etomi”

Photo below:-

