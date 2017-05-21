Where is Rotimi Ajanaku?

not a few thought that the best of him had come and gone when popular socialite, Rotimi Ajanaku, vanished from the social scene a few years ago. But the renowned socialite has bounced back with a bang.

His prominence on the social scene is astonishing as he dined with the high and mighty and was serenaded by popular musicians like Yinka Ayefele, K-1 the Ultimate and Pasuma among others and before he uneventfully lost his signals on the social radar, he was the toast of many socialites including popular actress, Tonto Dikeh. He was also courted by the high and mighty in the socio-economic and political spheres.

News that he was facing economic hardship had come as a rude shock to many who would now be immensely relieved to see him bounce back in style. Since he celebrated his 40th birthday about two years ago which had in attendance, Governor Ajimobi of Oyo State and Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti State, the dude has gone on low profile and hardly could you see him at any social event.

Some attributed his disappearance to being down financially, while some said he might be working on some projects.

Whatever be the case, Society Gists will update you real soon about whereabouts of the Lagos socialite.

This post was syndicated from The Sun News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

