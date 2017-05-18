Cannes Rolls Out the Red Carpet (Now With Metal Detectors) – New York Times
|
New York Times
|
Cannes Rolls Out the Red Carpet (Now With Metal Detectors)
New York Times
Marion Cotillard, left, and Charlotte Gainsbourg in Arnaud Desplechin's feature “Ismael's Ghosts,” in competition at this year's Cannes Film Festival. Credit Magnolia Pictures. CANNES, FRANCE — This year's Cannes Film Festival opened on Friday much as …
At Cannes, boos can crush a film (or not)
27 Glamorous Vintage Pictures From The Cannes Film Festival
Cannes 2017: Winnie Harlow looks sensational in blue gown
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!