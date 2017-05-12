Pages Navigation Menu

Whip out the winter woollies for a cold‚ rainy weekend – Times LIVE

Whip out the winter woollies for a cold‚ rainy weekend
Batten down the hatches and brace for cold‚ wet and windy weather pretty much everywhere in South Africa over the next few days‚ the SA Weather Service has warned. Save & Share. Tweet · Share · Email · Print. Snow has also been forecast. As the cold …

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News.

