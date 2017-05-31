Whistle-Blower remanded in Prison for providing wrong information about Ike Ekweremadu

A Whistle-blower identified as Ahmed Echoda has been remanded in prison by a Magistrate Court in Abuja for allegedly providing false information to the police in connection with the raid on the house of Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu. Echoda was arraigned on Tuesday for allegedly misleading the Nigerian Police with information that led to …

