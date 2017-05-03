Pages Navigation Menu

Whistleblower cop got ‘breakfast invite’ from businessman accused of corruption – News24

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Whistleblower cop got 'breakfast invite' from businessman accused of corruption
Cape Town – Corruption accused businessman Salim Dawjee seemed eager to meet the Goodwood police station commander, and even invited her to his home for breakfast, the Western Cape High Court heard on Wednesday. Brigadier Hansia Hansraj …
