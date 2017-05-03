Whistleblower cop got ‘breakfast invite’ from businessman accused of corruption – News24
|
News24
|
Whistleblower cop got 'breakfast invite' from businessman accused of corruption
News24
Cape Town – Corruption accused businessman Salim Dawjee seemed eager to meet the Goodwood police station commander, and even invited her to his home for breakfast, the Western Cape High Court heard on Wednesday. Brigadier Hansia Hansraj …
Dawjee's unusual power in police matters made her 'uneasy'‚ top cop tells court
Former station commander was warned Saleem Dawjee 'was mad'
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!