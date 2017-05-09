White House Again Postpones Meeting on Paris Climate Pact – Voice of America
|
Voice of America
|
White House Again Postpones Meeting on Paris Climate Pact
Voice of America
The White House on Tuesday postponed for a second time a key meeting on whether the United States should withdraw from the international Paris climate change pact advocated by former President Barack Obama. Supporters of the presidential candidate …
Trump administration delays Paris climate agreement decision
Trump delaying decision on Paris climate deal
Trump to make decision on Paris climate pact after G7 summit
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!