White House approves supply of weapons to YPG in Syria: US official

US President Donald Trump has approved the supplying of weapons to Kurdish forces battling the Islamic State group in Syria, a US official said Tuesday.

The funding “to provide support to the YPG has been approved,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

“The approval is effective immediately but the timeline for weapons delivery is to be refined.”

The post White House approves supply of weapons to YPG in Syria: US official appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

