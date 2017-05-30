White House Communications Director Resigns

A long-promised shake up of the White House staff began on Tuesday with the resignation of the White House’s communications director, Michael Dubke.

In a note to colleagues, Mr. Dubke said the reasons for his departure are “personal.”

“But it has been my great honor to serve President Trump and his admin. It has also been my distinct pleasure to work side by side, day by day, with the staff of the communications and press depts. This White House is filled with some of the finest and hardest working men and women in the American government,” he wrote in his letter.

Mr. Dubke was on the job only three months. His departure could be the first of many in the media offices of the White House.

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2017 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post White House Communications Director Resigns appeared first on SIGNAL.

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

