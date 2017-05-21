Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Mujuru: Mugabe`s Running Mouth Brought Us Disaster – ZimEye – Zimbabwe News

Posted on May 21, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


ZimEye – Zimbabwe News

Mujuru: Mugabe`s Running Mouth Brought Us Disaster
ZimEye – Zimbabwe News
Former vice president and NPP opposition party leader, Joice Mujuru, yesterday said the Zanu PF government was now at a loss for ideas to revive Zimbabwe which has been isolated from the rest of the world because of President Robert Mugabe's …
'Spill Blood' Mujuru sweeps graves of 2008 victims whilst preparing to spill more bloodBulawayo24 News (press release) (blog)

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.