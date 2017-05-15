Pages Navigation Menu

WHO adopts measures to stop Ebola outbreak in DR Congo

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Health, World | 0 comments

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said it had taken measures to effectively respond to the recent outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Regional Director of WHO for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, said in a statement on Sunday in Abuja said that the organisation would work with the UN and other partners…

