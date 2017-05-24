Who Are Internally Displaced People And What Makes Them Alien In Their Own Country – Indiatimes.com
|
Indiatimes.com
|
Who Are Internally Displaced People And What Makes Them Alien In Their Own Country
Indiatimes.com
In the last few years, the plight of refugees from Syria, in particular, has dominated world humanitarian news. Rightly so, also. Since the media operates according to certain agenda and limitations several equally important stories are left unattended.
Over 31 million people internally displaced in 2016, says report
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!