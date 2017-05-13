Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Who are these faceless barons making a kill from high sugar prices? – The Standard

Posted on May 13, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard

Who are these faceless barons making a kill from high sugar prices?
The Standard
Kenya's biggest miller, Mumias Sugar Company, has about 1,000 bags of sugar in its giant warehouse. These bags are only meant for emergencies, its internal consumption and State House. They do not have even a single crystal sugar for wananchi.
Farmers' welfare come first even as we import sugar, maize – RutoThe Star, Kenya

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.