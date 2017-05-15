Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

WHO confirms second Ebola case in Congo

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

The World Health Organisation on Monday confirmed the second Ebola case in the Democratic Republic of Congo. “So far, there are 19 suspected cases, including three deaths and two lab-confirmed cases,” a WHO spokesperson in Geneva said via an e-mail. The first case was confirmed on Friday in Bas-Uele province in the north-east. The WHO […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.