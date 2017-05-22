Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Who is Davy Klaassen? The Ajax captain tipped to be a Manchester United success – Goal.com

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Goal.com

Who is Davy Klaassen? The Ajax captain tipped to be a Manchester United success
Goal.com
The 24-year-old has risen through the youth system to follow in the steps of footballing icons. Now he is ready to take the next step in his career. COMMENT. Davy Klaassen will emulate the likes of Johan Cruyff, Piet Keizer and Danny Blind on Wednesday
Marc Overmars has built the best Ajax team since 1995 – but before it comes to an end he knows they must winThe Independent

all 11 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.