Who is the Muslim Leader facing Corruption Allegations in Nigeria? – Newsweek
|
Newsweek
|
Who is the Muslim Leader facing Corruption Allegations in Nigeria?
Newsweek
He's the former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Forbes ' Africa Person of the Year in 2011 and the Emir of Kano, the second-highest position of Islamic authority in Nigeria. Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, also known as Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II, is a …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!