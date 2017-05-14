WHO moves to curtail Ebola outbreak in DR Congo

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said it had taken measures to effectively respond to the recent outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Regional Director of WHO for Africa, Dr Matshidiso Moeti, said in a statement on Sunday in Abuja said that the organisation would work with the UN and other partners to halt the spread of the disease. Moeti said WHO had assured the DRC Government of its preparedness to respond to the outbreak of the scourge after the government’s alarm on it.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

