Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

WHO says person infected with Ebola in Congo has died

Posted on May 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Friday said that a person infected with the Ebola virus in Democratic Republic of Congo has died.

A spokesperson for the UN’s WHO Eric Kabambi, told Reuters: “It (the case) is in a very remote zone, very forested, so we are a little lucky.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

“We always take this very seriously”.

The last outbreak of Ebola in Congo was in 2014 and dozens of people died.

The post WHO says person infected with Ebola in Congo has died appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.