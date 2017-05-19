WHO says suspected Ebola cases in Congo rise to 29

The number of suspected Ebola cases in Congo has risen to 29, up from 21, WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier told a regular UN briefing in Geneva on Friday. “As of this morning we have 29 suspected cases,” he said. He said that there were no new deaths in the outbreak, but 416 contacts of sufferers were being chased up in case they also developed symptoms.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

