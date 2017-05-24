Pages Navigation Menu

Why Africa remains backward, by Ugandan president – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on May 24, 2017

Why Africa remains backward, by Ugandan president
The Nation Newspaper
Ugandan President, Yoweri Museveni has tied the backwardness of Africa to ideological disorientation, attack on the private sector, inadequate infrastructure that increases cost of doing business and fragmented markets that cannot stimulate and sustain …
