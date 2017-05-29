Why Amaechi was not honoured by Rivers – Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has explained why former Governor of the state and Minister of Transport, Chibuike Amaechi’s was not mentioned among 127 distinguished personalities honoured on Saturday by the state. Past military and civilian governors of the state were awarded by the state as it marked 50 years of existence, without mentioning […]

Why Amaechi was not honoured by Rivers – Wike

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

