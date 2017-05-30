Why Ambode can sack chaplain, says CAN

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) said on Tuesdays that the termination of the appointment of Femi Taiwo, the former chaplain of Chapel of Christ The Light, by the governing council of the church, was within the ambit of the Chapel’s constitution.

However, the Christian umbrella body, refused to comment on the eviction of Taiwo from the Chapel’s vicarage within 24 hours of notice, saying it was still investigating the matter with a view to resolving it with the state government.

Apostle Alexander Bamgbola, chairman of CAN, Lagos chapter, who addressed the media, also explained that the hue and cry over the sack of the clergyman was uncalled for, because he was more or less an employee of Lagos State, with his activities as chaplain supervised by the state ministry of Home Affairs.

Bamgbola, in the company of other CAN executives, and two clerics from The African Church (to which Venerable Taiwo belongs), further stated that the termination of the appointment had nothing to do with the Lagos First Lady, Bolanle Ambode whom he described “as a woman of God and humble”.

He, however, could not provide details of what led to the sack of the former chaplain, but said he had earlier been queried by the authorities supervising his activities while he served as chaplain.

“The church was built by the Lagos State Government for itself and for the public and consequently appointed two chaplains to run the affairs of the church, with the presiding chaplain as the senior.

“The Governing Council has the constitutional responsibility to recruit and terminate the appointments of officers who run the chapel. Two officers run the affairs of the chapel, the Presiding Chaplain and the Chaplain. They are officers of the government, they are strictly employees of the state government and subject to terms and conditions of the government,” he explained.

“Having investigated the matter carefully and objectively, we wish to state that the governing council that recruited Venerable Femi Taiwo, acted within its constitutional authority to terminate his appointment.”

He added that it was wrong for the social media and the print to point accusing finger at the state government for sacking one of its employees as it deemed fit.

It was widely alleged that the former chaplain got the boot for refusing to accord recognition to Bolanle Ambode during an anointing service in the church last week. The governor’s wife was said to have queued up alongside other attendees to be anointed after which she reportedly left the church in anger.

JOSHUA BASSEY

