Why Aregbesola delayed in constituting cabinet–Speaker

The Speaker of Osun House of Assembly, Mr Najeem Salaam, has urged the people of the state not to see the delay in the appointment of cabinet members by Gov. Rauf Aregbesola as a sign of weakness. Salaam made the plea during the screening of the governor’s nominees for the position of Commissioners and Special Advisers at plenary on Monday in Osogbo.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

