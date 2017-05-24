Why Buhari Did Not Allow Nigerian Doctors Treat Him – Health Minister

The Nigerian Health Minister, Prof. Isaac Folorunso Adewole has opened up on why the President, Muhammadu Buhari had to fly out of the country for his medical treatment instead of staying in the country and having Nigerian doctors tend to his health. Prof. Isaac Folorunso Adewole who also assured Nigerians and the international community that…

The post Why Buhari Did Not Allow Nigerian Doctors Treat Him – Health Minister appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

