Why Buhari must invite Anthony Joshua to Aso Rock – Ben Murray-Bruce

Senator Ben Murray-Bruce has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to invite Anthony Joshua to the President Villa in Abuja and make him a brand ambassador for Nigeria.

This is coming after Anthony Joshua was rejected nine years ago by Nigerian boxing officials and the 27-year-old boxer knocked out Wladimir Klitschko in the 11th round of an epic heavyweight world title fight at Wembley on Saturday night.

Despite the rejection, Joshua has always spoken highly about Nigeria and her sumptuous delicacies.

Murray-Bruce took to his Twitter account on Monday and wrote:

“The best thing to do for our image is to invite Anthony Joshua to Aso Rock for a hero’s welcome and make him a brand ambassador for Nigeria!”

Nigerian-born Joshua appeared to be on the brink of his first defeat since he turned professional, after he was floored in the sixth round during his fight with Wladimir Klitschko.

He however produced a dramatic late onslaught to halt Klitschko with one round left.

With this victory, Joshua has successfully defended his IBF title, while also claiming the WBA ‘super’ belt.