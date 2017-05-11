Why Buhari must resign – Femi Kuti

Femi Kuti, son of the late Afrobeat Legend, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign. He said his Vice, Yemi Osinbajo should take over the reign of the country’s affairs. The Afrobeat singer gave the call, stressing that Buhari’s cost of numerous medical trips abroad was taking its toll on Nigeria’s already […]

Why Buhari must resign – Femi Kuti

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

