Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why Buhari should sack Amaechi, Communication Minister, Shittu – Reno Omokri

Posted on May 3, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A former Special Assistant to President Goodluck Jonathan on New Media, Reno Omokri, has subtly called for the sack of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and Minister of Communications, Adebayo Shittu for pressuring President Muhammadu Buhari over the 2019 election. Recall that while Amaechi recently said Buhari was fit enough to run for President […]

Why Buhari should sack Amaechi, Communication Minister, Shittu – Reno Omokri

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.