Why Buhari travelled out for treatment – Health Minister

Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, says President Muhammadu could not be treated in Nigeria because of the long existing bond between him and his foreign doctors. He, however, assured Nigerians and the international community that there was no cause for concern over Buhari’s health. “One thing we must realise is that health is a […]

Why Buhari travelled out for treatment – Health Minister

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

