Why Buhari was absent from third consecutive FEC meeting – Lai Mohammed
The Information Minister provided an official stance for the president’s absence.
The post Why Buhari was absent from third consecutive FEC meeting – Lai Mohammed appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!