Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why Buhari will win Presidential election again – Presidency

Posted on May 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Presidency, has insisted that should another Presidential election were to be held “today, President Muhammadu Buhari would still win like he did in 2015.” Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, stated this while addressing State House Correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Tuesday. The Presidential aide maintained […]

Why Buhari will win Presidential election again – Presidency

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.