Why Buhari’s government will celebrate 2 years in power – Lai‎ Mohammed

The Federal Government says it will on May 29 mark President Muhammadu Buhari’s two years in office because it has a good story to tell Nigerians. Information Minister Lai Mohammed made this known in Abuja yesterday. He said; “We’ve been able to restructure the economy on a very sound footing, we’ve succeeded in not just […]

Why Buhari’s government will celebrate 2 years in power – Lai‎ Mohammed

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

