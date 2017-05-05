Why Buhari’s government will celebrate 2 years in power – Lai Mohammed
The Federal Government says it will on May 29 mark President Muhammadu Buhari’s two years in office because it has a good story to tell Nigerians. Information Minister Lai Mohammed made this known in Abuja yesterday. He said; “We’ve been able to restructure the economy on a very sound footing, we’ve succeeded in not just […]
Why Buhari’s government will celebrate 2 years in power – Lai Mohammed
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!