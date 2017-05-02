Why Buhari’s office should be declared vacant, Osinbajo sworn in as Acting President – Adegboruwa
A Lagos activist lawyer, Ebun-olu Adegboruwa, has called on the Senate to declare the office of the President vacant because some cabals have taken over the affairs of the nation. Adegboruwa gave the call while reacting to the continued decline of President Muhammadu Buhari’s public appearance. In a statement he sent to DAILY POST, the […]
