Why celebrity marriages will continue to crash — Comedian, Bash

By Rotimi Agbana

POPULAR comedian, Bash has condemned the way and manner Nigerian celebrities are exposing their private lives on social media, saying it’s part of the reasons we are experiencing many cases of celebrity marriage crash in recent times.

Bash made this observation while in a recent chat with E-Daily. The ace-comedian who keeps a very private life, therefore, advised celebrities to desist from exposing their privacy on social media, stressing that one of the best ways to preserve their marriages is to keep it away from the public domain. For Bash, celebrity marriages will continue to crash if they don’t stop exposing their private lives on social media.

He said, “Celebrity marriages will always fail if they don’t learn to keep it private. If you are a public person you need a private life; you don’t mix your private life with being a public figure. I don’t like talking about my private life, I’ve been married for 10-years now and I have two kids. I don’t think many people know about it. My first child is almost 10-years. You won’t even spot my wife at any social gathering. So, the issue is as a public figure, you need to maintain a very private life.”

While advising celebrities on the use of the social media, Bash said, “People get carried away with the social media; it can make or mar you. My advice to celebrities is to please keep their private life private. I’m not saying a celebrity should not marry another celebrity, I’m just saying they should keep it private,” he advised.

