Why CJN rebuked Nigerian politicians – Daily Trust

Why CJN rebuked Nigerian politicians

Posted on May 23, 2017


Why CJN rebuked Nigerian politicians
The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) Justice Walter Onnoghen, on Friday, May 12, came hard on Nigerian politicians when he asserted that they have always tried to bribe judicial officials, including Supreme Court justices, to influence cases in their favour.
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

