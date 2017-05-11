Pages Navigation Menu

Why Delta speaker was impeached

The speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Chief Monday Igbuya, was on Thursday morning impeached over allegations of financial misappropriation and highhandedness. Igbuya was replaced by the member representing Okpe Constituency, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori. The PUNCH learnt that the Deputy Speaker, Mr. Friday Osanebi, presided at the assembly sitting where the former speaker, […]

