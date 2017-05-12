Why domestic flight operations dropped in Q1 – Operator – Vanguard
Abuja – Mr Abdulahi Saroke, Station Manager, Azman Air, has attributed the drop in domestic flight operations in the first quarter to the six weeks closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. Saroke, in an interview on Friday in Abuja …
