Why domestic violence on women will not stop – DSVRT

Posted on May 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Response Team, DSVRT, has stated that over 85% of domestic violence in the state lack evidence. DSVRT is coordinated by Mrs. Titilola Vivour-Adeniyi, to provide assistance to abuse victims. A survey carried out by the team showed that evidence for 88% of cases recorded within Lagos were either […]

