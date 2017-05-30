Why Don’t Rugby Players Ever Fight Like The Guys Who Play Major League Baseball? [Video]

We know that Eben Etzebeth loves a good shoving match, and our local fathers have a habit of squaring off after the final whistle (HERE), but over in America’s Major League Baseball they still throw down the good ‘ol fashioned way.

Take for example what occurred between Washington Nationals star Bryce Harper and San Francisco Giants pitcher Hunter Strickland yesterday. The two have a little history, both of their meetings in 2014 ending with Harper clobbering Strickland for home runs.

It appears he was waiting on his chance to enact revenge, and here’s his first pitch to Strickland when the teams met again.

Round two – FIGHT!

So much testosterone.

Bleacher Report with the aftermath:

“I don’t want to go on a baseball field and try to fight somebody. Especially when it’s somebody that’s in the past,” Harper said… “It’s so in the past that it’s not even relevant anymore. They won the World Series that year. I don’t even think he should be thinking about what happened in the first round. He should be thinking about wearing that ring home every single night. I don’t know why he did it or what he did it for, but I guess it happens… “that’s probably the first time that I was certain that somebody was going to try and throw at me. I wasn’t really going up there thinking that. But after he did it, I was like, ‘That was definitely intentional.’”

Strickland denied those claims, saying he only tried to cramp Harper for space, but given how accurate these guys are that’s hard to believe.

The two teams still have to face off in two more matches, so here’s hoping we get a round three.

By the way, we can’t mention baseball without bringing up Gift Ngoepe.

[source:bleacherreport]

