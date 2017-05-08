Why every Nigerian is a Biafran – Prof. Pat Utomi

Political economist and former presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Prof. Pat Utomi, has stated that every Nigerian in the current dispensation is a Biafran. He further said that the Federal Government should initiate dialogue with Biafra agitators. Prof. Utomi, who was speaking in a chat with the Punch noted that Biafra is […]

Why every Nigerian is a Biafran – Prof. Pat Utomi

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

