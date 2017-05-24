Pages Navigation Menu

Why Fayose’s re-election bid will not work – Falana

A rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, has described as abnormal Ayodele Fayose’s declaration that he may be seeking re-election as Governor of Ekiti State in 2018. ‎The Ekiti State governor made the declaration on Monday, saying that he would contest the 2018 governorship election ‎so that he could serve his first term which was truncated […]

