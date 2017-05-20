Pages Navigation Menu

Why God stopped me from committing suicide – Tiwa Savage’s husband, TeeBillz

Posted on May 20, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

TeeBillz, husband to pop star, Tiwa Savage, has said God saved him from taking his life, so he could help others who were in the same situation. TeeBillz had attempted to jump into the Lagos lagoon, while he was experiencing crisis in his marriage, but was saved by Banky W and Peter of P-Square. In […]

