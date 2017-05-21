Why Guardiola Wants Iheanacho Sold

Coach of Manchester City Pep Guardiola is hoping out of favour Nigerian striker Kelechi Iheanacho will leave the club permanently in the summer as opposed to the option of leaving on loan.

Iheanacho has fallen down the pecking order at the Etihad following the arrival of Gabriel Jesus, but his impressive statistics in front of goal has made him a top target for most teams in Europe.

German clubs Hoffenheim and Borussia Dortmund have sounded out his representatives while West Ham and Everton have also inquired from his representative if he will be willing to join them this summer.

Any deal for Iheanacho will most likely be a deal that involves the 20 year old leaving the club permanently with Guardiola needing the cash to fund some of his top target this summer, without necessarily dragging the club into problems with UEFA Financial Fair Play Rules.

For now a fee of £20m has been placed on the forward, with Everton and West Ham United looking like the only teams who will be able to afford him at the set price, but Dortmund will no doubt try their luck particularly if they are able to sell star forward Pierre Emerick Aubameyang to China

The post Why Guardiola Wants Iheanacho Sold appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

