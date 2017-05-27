Why I always give away my winners’ medals – Wenger
Arsenal boss, Arsene Wenger, has revealed that he does not keep any winners’ medals he has received in his career. Wenger says he has given them all away to deserving members of his Gunners backroom staff. “If you come to my home, you will be surprised. I have no medals – from anything,” he said. […]
Why I always give away my winners’ medals – Wenger
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!